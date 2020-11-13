Ofelia Romero GallegosEl Paso - On November 7, 2020, Ofelia Romero Gallegos "Ofi" was called to the Kingdom of our Lord. She passed away at the age of 92. A native of Ogden, Utah, Ofelia was raised in Zacatecas, Mexico as a child before living her remaining life in El Paso, Texas. She enjoyed crocheting, loved the flowers in her garden, and returned often to her beloved family in Zacatecas. Her greatest love was her family. Grandma "Ofi," as many called her, was loved by many, for her loving heart and her great sense of humor. She was a master at storytelling, often offered her wisdom, and always provided a shoulder to cry on. She proudly boasted about all her family, including distant nieces and nephews living far and near. As the matriarch of the family, she instilled that "the love of family and unity is all that matters."Ofelia was preceded in death by her husband Pascual Gallegos, and by her grandson Felipe Ibañez. She is survived by one brother and five sisters, her five surviving children-Mario Sr. (Rosalind), Elva, Jose Naum Sr. (Sandra, Martha), Osvaldo, and Aixa (Gilberto), 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.We will miss her tremendously. Until we meet again. Love your family.