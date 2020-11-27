1/1
Ofelia Z. Siqueiros
Ofelia Z. Siqueiros

El Paso, Texas - We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved OFELIA Z. SIQUEIROS. On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 our Lord embraced her into his loving arms as her golden heart stopped beating. Ofelia graduated from El Paso High School and later retired from El Paso Public School District. She loved visiting with family and friends especially during holidays.

Ofelia is preceded in death by her children; RUDY, CARLOS, VICTOR, IRMA,

and siblings; Gloria Mares, Bertha Morales, and Rudy Zarate..

Left to cherish her loving memory are her children; Ralph Siqueiros and Letty Siqueiros Diaz, brother; Joe Bocanegra, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

Other survivors include several dear nieces, nephews, family members and friends. dear family members and friends.

We wish to send a special thank you to Tender Care Home Health Hospice, Chaplain Joe, Nurse Jose, and caregivers Lulu and Claudia.

Funeral Services will be held at San Jose Funeral Home 10950 Pellicano Dr, on Wednesday December 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery at 1:30. Due to the current restrictions relating to Covid 19 funeral home and cemetery protocols must be followed.

The family would like to thank all the family and friends who befriended Ofelia over the years.

She will be missed forever.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
DEC
2
Rosary
12:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
DEC
2
Interment
01:30 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
