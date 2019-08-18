|
|
Ola Franco Camacho
El Paso - Ola Franco Camacho died peacefully in her sleep the night of August 14th. Ola was born July 30, 1927 in El Paso, TX to Milton and Olaya Franco.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guillermo Camacho and is survived by her three children and their spouses Irma (Pete Duarte), Butch (Rosie), and Gilbert (Sandra). Ola is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren and their spouses: Rosaura (Rodrigo), Rebecca (Amy), Veronica, Joey (Marivelle), Analisa, and Benjamin and three great grandchildren: Laura, Isaac and Evan and finally, she is survived by her younger sister, Gloria Lange.
Ola not only lived a full life but knew how to live life to the fullest. She was outgoing, loved to laugh and her vivacious personality shined brightly. The kitchen was the heart of her home, food was love and she delighted in feeding friends and family. A woman of great faith, Ola was a lifelong Catholic and parishioner at Santo Nino de Atocha parish.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary recitation at 7:00 PM in Hillcrest Funeral Home East Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 @ 11:30 AM in Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery @ 1:30 PM.
The family is deeply appreciative of the caring and loving attention given our Mother by Socorro, Josefina, and Rosa. We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful and caring staff at Nazareth Living Care Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home, a "Dignity" memorial provider. (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019