Olga Cordero (Lopez) Cazares



Olga C. Cazares, 85, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on 3/24/1935 in Juarez, Mexico,



Olga has a total of 5 siblings; Alvaro, Dora and Agatha who have preceded her to heaven. Olga is survived by Minerva and Oscar.



Olga is survived by six children: Virginia, Alfonso Jr., Mary, Gloria, Aida and Lisa. Olga was blessed with thirteen grandchildren: Erika, Marissa, Adrian, Annette, Andy, Nubia, Elliott, Ryan, Phoenix, Tess, Sachin, Arjun and Kareem.



Olga also has five great grandchildren: Brenden, Matthew, Ayden, Eli, Logan and Autumn.



Olga grew up in Mexico with strong family values; her parents were no nonsense role models. At a very young age, she knew what it was to work hard on the family farm. Life was tough in those years but this prepared her for life's challenges.



As a young woman, Olga moved to El Paso. There, she met and married Alfonso Lopez and had her first children: Virginia, Alfonso Jr, Maria and Gloria. The marriage ended some years later. Eventually, she met and married Jose Cazares and had her last two children: Aida and Lisa. Olga opted to raise her children by staying home with them. Both Alfonso Lopez and Jose Cazares preceded her to heaven. Despite both marriages, all her children are close. All cared deeply for their mother. They mourn her loss tremendously. She will be missed so much.



Pallbearers will be: Kareem Tufail, Sachin Swaminathan, Juanito Hernandez, Ryan Stohr, Phoenix Stohr, Swaminathan Viswanathan.



Visitation: On Monday, 8/10/2020 from 5-9 pm at Perches Funeral Home (7580 Alameda Ave, El Paso) - Rosary at 8 p.m.



Interment: On Tuesday, 8/11/2020 at 9:30am, the funeral procession will depart Perches Funeral Home enroute to Mt Carmel Cemetery.









