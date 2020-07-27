1/1
Olga Martinez
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Olga Martinez

Olga Martinez

April 3, 1937-July 22, 2020,

beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is now in the loving arms of the Lord and dancing with her cherished husband of 64 years, Enrique. She was born in El Paso, Texas on April 3, 1937 to Agustin and Carmen Saenz. Olga was a woman of faith, strength, courage and love who will be remembered for the love and kindness she always had for everyone, not just her family members. She is survived by her five children Sandra Torrez (Bobby), Henry Martinez, Carol Martinez, Shirley Saldivar (Carlos), and Monica Olga Ruiz (Tony). Proud grandmother of Chris, Jenny (Tavo), Victoria, Karla, Anthony, Aaron and one great-grandson Brandon. Preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, Enrique Martinez, and her siblings Ofelia, Agustin, Dagoberto, Raul, and Rogelio. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to Cuidado Casero Hospice, especially Ariana Llamas, BSN, RN who so lovingly cared for our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother during this difficult time. Please join family and friends in celebration of her life at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano St., El Paso, Texas on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a Rosary and Funeral Mass to be recited at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery-Alameda.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
