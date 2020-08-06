Olga Ortiz



Olga Ortiz, long time resident of El Paso TX, born in Ciudad Camargo CHIH MX was called to heaven on August 2,2020 at the age of 86. Olga was a beloved mother, grandmother,and sister and will forever be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.She was a very hardworking independent woman who took care of her family above all else,she was a sedulous and extraordinary cook, and a faithful christian. She is survived by her daughter Irma,her grandchildren Jessica and Jesse, and her sister Terre.



Visitation will be Friday Aug 7 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Perches funeral Home, 7580 Alameda with a prayer service at 8pm.Burial Services will be Aug 8 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 10 am.









