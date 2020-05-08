|
Olga Terrazas
El Paso - Olga M. Terrazas, age 87, passed away peacefully in her home on May 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. After a long battle with Parkinson's she is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Olga was a lifelong resident of El Paso who worked extremely hard all her life. She retired from the El Paso School District and sold Mary Kay for over 40 years. Throughout her life, she was always helping family and friends not for adulation but out of sincere caring and love. Olga was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She will always be remembered for the unselfish love she gave.
Olga is survived by her son Armando, her daughter-in-law Mira, and her granddaughters Samantha and Sofia.
May Olga be blessed for all eternity.
Published in El Paso Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020