Olivia Segura Nichols
El Paso - Our beloved Olivia Segura Nichols , gained her Angel wings at the fulfilled age of 95 on April 25th, 2019 to begin her new journey with our Lord. Born on April 20, 1924 to Juanita Ontiveros and Gumercindo Segura in Valentine, Texas.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life Leon W. Nichols, her daughters and son: Irma Beltran, Elizabeth Chagra, and Justin Nichols as well as her granddaughter April Nichols.
Olivia married a young soldier who was stationed in Fort Bliss on September 20, 1950, in Roswell, New Mexico. They enjoyed 54 years of life together and through this union came 4 beautiful children and 4 adopted children. .
Olivia was a very extraordinary women, who endured many obstacles throughout her life. She cheated death in 1961 and became a cancer survivor 3 times over only to continue on her journey here with her family whom she loved immensely. She taught us many lessons, especially that family is very important, and having a good time is equally important and above all just to enjoy life each and every day. The love she shared with her grandchildren and great grandchildren can never be replaced. Her passions were giving back to her church, (Altar Society and Bazaars) local elementary schools (tutored ESL children) and the Segura McDonald VFW Post 5615 also Davis Seamon VFW Post 812. Her passion for life was like no other, she loved to dance and enjoy a cold one, with family and friends.
Olivia is survived by her daughter Mary Lou Nichols Hernandez (Art), son Eddie Nick Nichols (Marianna), daughter Jacqueline A. Nichols and son Jamiel A. Nichols and 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
The family would like to acknowledge her personal caretakers for the last 5 years, who were with her till the end: Carmen Jacquez, Yolanda Guerrero and Lina Perez. The family would also like to thank the Nursing Staff at Sierra Medical Center 4th floor and extend a very deep gratitude to Hospice El Paso, who through our mothers final weeks offered her loving care and support for the family. "Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in heaven, where the love of our lost ones shine down to let us know they are happy."
We love you and you will continue to live within on our hearts forever and ever until we meet again!
Services as follows:
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Thursday May 2, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home (Funeraria del Angel Central) 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Mass on Friday May 3, 2019 at 9:15am at Our Lady of Assumption 4800 Byron St., El Paso, Texas 79930.
Interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79906
Published in El Paso Times from May 1 to May 2, 2019