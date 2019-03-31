SFC Ollie C. Patterson



El Paso - Sergeant First Class (SFC) Ollie C. Patterson, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Ollie was born on Aug 18,1931 in Charleston, South Carolina to John and Margaret Patterson. After graduating from High School, he enlisted into the United States Army and defended his country in both the Korean War and in the Vietnam Conflict. He received several medals of honor to include the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge (2nd award) and the Air Medal . Ollie retired from Ft. Bliss in 1977 with 28 years of service and chose to remain in El Paso. He was an outstanding member of St. James Myrtle United Methodist Church for many years and loved singing in the choir. He is preceded in death by his wife; Laurine Patterson, Mother; Margaret Williams, Father; John H. Patterson Sr.; Sisters; Ruth Alston, Gladys Scarborough & Blanch Williams, Brother; John Patterson Jr. He is survived by his children; Margaret, Roni, Ollie Jr., and Marian; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 12:00pm noon with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Committal Service will follow at 2:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary