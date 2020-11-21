1/1
Omega Renfro Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omega's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Omega Renfro Garcia

El Paso - Eldress Omega Renfro Garcia was born July 13, 1937 in Corsicana, Tx to the late Rev. Porter and Marie Allen Renfro, through this union 12 children were born. She attended and graduated from GW Jackson high school and proceeded to Huston-Tillotson University where she later achieved her Associates degree. After college Omega worked as a geriatric nurse loving and caring for the elderly. She accepted Christ into her life at a young age singing and playing the piano. Omega played for several churches in El Paso and Corsicana, Tx including nursing homes. She loved ministering the word of God. Omega raised all of her children in the church and trained them in the way they should go. Omega's last attending church was Word of life with Bishop Mays as her pastor and First Lady Mother Mays. On November 17, 2020 Omega departed and passed on the baton to her children Ronnie Renfro, Romanuel Watson, Nadine Henderson, Sandra Watson Parker, Angela Reeves (deceased), and Gregory Watson. In-laws Wilyum Henderson, LaRonda Watson, Lawrence Parker and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving sisters Diane Jennings, Helen Grant, Ruthenell Kelly and nieces and nephews.

"Proverbs 31- A Virtuous Woman"

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved