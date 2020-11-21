Omega Renfro Garcia
El Paso - Eldress Omega Renfro Garcia was born July 13, 1937 in Corsicana, Tx to the late Rev. Porter and Marie Allen Renfro, through this union 12 children were born. She attended and graduated from GW Jackson high school and proceeded to Huston-Tillotson University where she later achieved her Associates degree. After college Omega worked as a geriatric nurse loving and caring for the elderly. She accepted Christ into her life at a young age singing and playing the piano. Omega played for several churches in El Paso and Corsicana, Tx including nursing homes. She loved ministering the word of God. Omega raised all of her children in the church and trained them in the way they should go. Omega's last attending church was Word of life with Bishop Mays as her pastor and First Lady Mother Mays. On November 17, 2020 Omega departed and passed on the baton to her children Ronnie Renfro, Romanuel Watson, Nadine Henderson, Sandra Watson Parker, Angela Reeves (deceased), and Gregory Watson. In-laws Wilyum Henderson, LaRonda Watson, Lawrence Parker and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving sisters Diane Jennings, Helen Grant, Ruthenell Kelly and nieces and nephews.
"Proverbs 31- A Virtuous Woman"
Visitation will be from 1:00 - 4:00 PM, with Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
