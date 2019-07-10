Oralee Almira Smith



El Paso - Oralee Almira Smith born June 2nd in El Paso Texas passed away Saturday July 6th 2019 at University Medical Center. She was the daughter of Henry Lynn Scales (deceased) and Evelina Brooks Myers (deceased). Oralee was a graduate of Douglas High School and was a long time employee of Chase Bank of El Paso. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 50 years. She is survived by her husband John H. Smith and sister-in-law Dorthey Adair. Three sons; Gregg Hall (wife Anita), Tony Hall (wife Theresa) of El Paso, Tyron Hall (wife Kim) and one daughter Karen Easley of Dallas; eight grandchildren; Ricardo Hall (wife Cristina), Antonio Hall, Tony Hall (wife Melissa), Tanya Hall, Dominique Hall, Marcus Hall, Alisha Briggs (husband Nilton), Tytus Hall, nine great-grandchildren; Kyra Robinson Hall, Genevi Hall, Mia Bella Hall, Giada Hall, Lyelah Wright, Olivia Hall, Evelyn Briggs, and Amelia Rose Evans Hall. She is also survived by her three brothers; Hubert Scales, (wife Irma), Leroy Dotey (wife Barbara) of El Paso Andrew Dotey (wife Melody) of California and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew's. Oralee is preceded in death by two grandchildren Amanda Hall and John Hall, her parents Evelina Brooks Myers and James Myers.



Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Eulogy at 7:00pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service to begin at 12:00pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist, 3201 Frutas Avenue. Committal Service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00pm. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times on July 10, 2019