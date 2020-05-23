|
Orin Curtis "O.C." Williams
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Orin Curtis "O.C." Williams passed away at his home at the age of 80. O.C. was born on February 7, 1940 in El Paso, Texas. He was the son of Skeet and Dora Williams, and the grandson of O.C. and Millie Dowe. O.C. grew up on ranches in Texas and in Chihuahua, Mexico where he learned how to work, tend the land and how to close a deal by shaking someone's hand. He was best known for his sarcastic wit and original music sung under his stage name "Old Country" Williams.
O.C. was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Williams, and his best friend, Girl Dog. He is survived by his sister Judy Williams; daughter Tracey Walker; son Troy Williams; and his two grandchildren, Jordan Williams and Levi Walker.
In lieu of a church service, O.C. asked for a wake with a band, food and drink. His ashes will attend. The wake will be postponed until the current public health concerns improve. Please be assured when the wake is held, there will be plenty of cans of Coors on hand, and more than a few choruses of "Manny the Three Legged Beer Swilling Hound" will be sung.
Published in El Paso Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020