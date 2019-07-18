|
|
Orlando Martinez
El Paso - Orlando "Landy" Martinez 62, passed away July 12, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso. He worked for the El Paso Electric Company for many years; he had a passion for Motorcycles and vintage cars. He was preceded in death by his son Orlando, his mother Teresa, his father Antonio and his sister Bertha. He is survived by his children: Jenee, Christian, Anthony and Alexander, his grandchildren: Orlando, Christian, Anthony, Gage, Dezi, Eli and Mia, and his siblings Bobby, Daniel and Elsa. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina with a Vigil at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A bike ride to his home will follow, after the Mass. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina, 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019