Orlando Minjares
EL Paso - Orlando Minjares, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 73 after a courageous 20 year battle with kidney cancer. Born to Daniel and Marie Luisa Minjares on October 29, 1946, he is survived by his wife, Irma Yvonne, his sons Orlando (Paola) and Guillermo, his beloved two grandchildren, Diego and Isabella.
He had a wonderful attitude about life. He lived every day to its fullest, enjoying his family and friends. He loved God, and to this we attribute his longevity in spite of the odds.
On Friday, November 22, 2019, there will be a Visitation at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Then on Saturday, November 23, 2019, Mass at St. Raphael's Church at 11:00am followed by a Burial at Evergreen East Cemetery. We thank God, M.D. Anderson, and Texas Oncology for all their caring and expertise. We especially thank all the support from family and friends!
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019