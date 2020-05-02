|
Oscar Camarillo
El Paso - Our beloved Oscar Camarillo, 83, was called to his heavenly home on April 27, 2020 where he was reunited with his parents, Jose & Luis Camarillo.
Oscar served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed boxing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Isela Camarillo; sons, Jaime Camarillo (Teresa), Oscar Camarillo Jr., Alberto Camarillo; daughters, Leticia Gonzalez (Ruben), Marisela Valenciano; 17 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Monday, May 4, 2020 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm with Prayer Service at 1:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment will take place Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 9:00am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020