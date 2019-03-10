|
Oscar Fatuch
El Paso - It is with heavy heart that the Fatuch family announces the peaceful passing of patriarch, Oscar Fatuch on Monday March 4, 2019.
Oscar was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on April 17, 1921 to Virginia de la Herrera and Salim Said Fatuch of Beirut, Lebanon. Oscar was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Said, Emilio, Joseph and Hector.
He is survived by his sister, Amelia Teresi of Santa Clara, California; his daughters, Victoria Raye Boggs of Kansas City, MO and Virginia Lea Fatuch and her partner, Tony Berry, both of El Paso, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren William Christian Boggs and Meghan Raye Boggs Patti(Tony) of Kansas City, MO and his great grandchildren, Mason Patti and Michael Patti of Kansas City, MO.
Mr. Fatuch enlisted in the United States Army in 1941 and was commissioned an officer before being deployed to Europe. He was honorably discharged in 1948 with the rank of Captain.
Prior to his deployment he was training in Fort Benning, Georgia and met his future wife, Margaret Raye Hicks, who was in training to become a nurse. They were married in La Grange, Georgia in 1948. This was the beginning of a nearly 65 year marriage. Margaret passed on January 4, 2018.
The young couple moved to El Paso, Texas where Oscar began working for the El Paso Independent School District in the accounting department. He later started his own accounting firm until approached by William Kaiser, head of the El Paso Natural Gas Company to join the firm. Several years later he was one of four employees selected to begin and to run the El Paso Natural Products Company.
Always ambitious and hardworking he joined James and William Farah in their new apparel company, Farah Manufacturing Company. After leaving Farah in 1971, Oscar became president of Tex Togs Manufacturing Company and later Fatuch Sportswear designing and manufacturing his own label as well as jeans for Calvin Klein and JC Penny. In 1986, he purchased Baron Chemical Company which he ran successfully until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 94.
He loved God, family, his employees and his customers. He always promoted hard work, honesty, fairness and giving back for any successes.
Oscar was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Special thanks to his friend and longtime caretaker, Rita Ramos. Rita was devoted to both Margaret and Oscar in her love and care for forty years. Additional thanks to caretakers Bianca Quintana, Ada Andazola and Norma Alvarado for their support and guidance.
Much appreciation to Drs. Martha Manquero-Butler, Abraham Gonzalez and staff, as well as Grandview Home Health Care.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the El Paso Chapter , or the Salvation Army.
A Funeral Service will be held at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Oscar will then be laid to rest beside his wife Margaret, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Army honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019