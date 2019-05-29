Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama Street
View Map
Committal
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Oscar Fernandez Sr. Obituary
Oscar Fernandez Sr.

El Paso - Oscar Fernandez Sr., age 64, of El Paso, Texas was called home to the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019. Oscar was born and raised in El Paso, graduated from Jefferson High School, served in the U.S. Army including Saca-Panama, and he retired from PPG Glass. He met the love of his life as a teenager, and after his military service returned to El Paso to marry Rosa and had ten children. He is preceded in death by his mother Dolores Fernandez, father Frank Fernandez, his son Oscar Fernandez Jr. (granddaughter Jazlyn Fernandez) and brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his children Sergio Martinez, grandchildren Andrea and Buddy; Veronica Vargas (Hilario Guerrero) grandchildren Trey and Mario; Araceli Fernandez, granddaughters Sophia and Kayla; Yolanda Fernandez (Cesar Morales) grandchildren Yaya, Cristian, Baby Ria; Patricia Luevano (Anthony Luevano) grandchildren Shawn, Liliana, Gabriella and Emiliano; Rocio Fernandez (Steve Rodriguez); Laura Fernandez (Jeanette Lozano); Xavier Fernandez (Priscilla Fernandez) grandchildren Brianna and Emmitt; Cesar 'Jack' Fernandez (Richard Romero) and Frankie Fernandez, Brother; Ruben Fernandez, Brother, Olga Dozal, Sister, Elsa Fernandez, Sister; Alma Basabilvazo, Sister; Patricia Ontiveros, Sister.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, May, 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
