Oscar H. Calderon
El Paso - Oscar H. Calderon, age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather went home to our Lord on October 11, 2019.
Oscar graduated from El Paso High School, received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas Western University, and his Masters of Science Degree from New Mexico State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from White Sands Missile Range as a senior microbiologist in charge of the Mycology, Chemistry and Metallurgy Laboratories.
While at White Sands, Oscar published many scientific journals and participated in several research studies at Purdue, Rice and MIT Universities. After retiring from White Sands, he went on to teach microbiology at EPCC.
He was an active member of St. Raphael's Parish where he was involved with the ACTS Community, St. Vincent de Paul and Roncolli Club.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Graciela Calderon; children, Oscar Jr., Ernest (Monica), Ana Marie Gregg (Monty), Juan Carlos (Elvia) and Luis (Michelle) Calderon; grandchildren, Jeremy, Kelsey, Eric, Kristal, Angelica, Justin Gregg, Anthony, Amanda and Sebastian Calderon; great-grandchildren, Sal and Eli Estrada; sisters, Carmen Friede, Lilian Eck and Leticia Barrera and brother, Alfredo Calderon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Ofelia (McCallick) Calderon and grandson Kevin Calderon.
Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church with recitation of the rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10am at St. Raphael Catholic Church, followed by Air Force Military Honors at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Raphael Parish St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019