Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Guardian Angel Church
Interment
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Oscar H. Jimenez Obituary
On Friday, February 22, 2019, Oscar H. Jimenez loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 71. Oscar was born to Anacleto and Isabel Jimenez. He was a proud graduate of Bowie High School, class of 1966. In September 1968 he married the love of his life, Olga Chavarria, together they raised four children. Oscar was a Vietnam War veteran, served in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged. He previously worked at the Texas Commission for the Blind and eventually retired from the U.S. Consulate in Cd. Juarez, Mexico. He enjoyed camping, fishing, coaching/playing with the Cougars Softball family, as well as catching up on Saturdays with former classmates to reminisce about the good old days. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Antonio Jimenez. He is survived by his wife, Olga, and his children, Efren (Liza) Jimenez, Rebecca (Chris) Villalpando, Jennifer (Jumbow) Jimenez, Valerie (Stevie) Jimenez. He was blessed with ten grandchildren (Efren Jr, Stephanie, Joshua, Christian, Gabrielle, Alexandria, Alexis, Isabella, Sadie and Iris) and three great-grandchildren (Airiana, Milly, and Arlo). His is survived by his brother, Jose L. Jimenez, and his sisters, Isabel Duchene and Rosario Jimenez. Visitation: 5-9 Thursday, February 28th, with Rosary: 7pm at Crestview Funeral Home, 1642 N. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso TX. Mass: Friday, March 1st, 1:00 pm: Guardian Angel Church. Interment: 2:30pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
