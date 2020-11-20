1/1
Oscar Hernandez
El Paso - El Paso, Texas-Oscar Hernandez, 68, loving husband, father, and son, was called by the Lord on November 12, 2020. A born and raised El Pasoan, Oscar was a devoted son, husband, and father, known for his honesty, quirky humor, love of music, and was an avid collector of Hot Wheels and baseball cards. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Virginia Hernandez and his children Alberto Hernandez, Adrian Hernandez, and Lydia E. Sapien (Danniel Sapien), his mother Elvira Mijares, his brother Jorge Mijares (Lily Mijares), his grand fur babies Mighty, Chance and Harley, and many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Gabriel Hernandez and Father Hector Mijares. Oscar Hernandez, 68, Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM with a Rosary at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
November 16, 2020
Will miss you my dear friend,....my prayers are with you!,...
Carlos Ramirez
Coworker
