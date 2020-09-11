1/1
Oscar Luciano Urteaga
Oscar Luciano Urteaga (96) passed away on September 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Guadalupe, D.B., Chih., Mexico on January 21, 1924 to Luciano and Anita Urteaga. He married Socorro Cobos in 1946 and moved to El Paso where they had two children, Leticia and Arturo.

Oscar was a prominent member of USWA and union president while he worked at SWIG. Oscar was a loving father and devoted grandfather. He was a voracious reader and creative problem solver. Throughout his life, Oscar taught his family how to love, laugh, work hard, forgive, and to walk on the path of God. Oscar was a man of prayer and his character reflected the fruits of the Holy Spirit: wisdom, joy, understanding, patience and humility.

He was preceded in death by his wife and brothers Alfonso (Matilde +), Roberto, and Salvador. He is survived by his children, grandchildren Hector "Uri" Lopez (Demica), Noemi Lopez, Aldo Lopez, Marcos Lopez (Amanda), and Great Grandchildren Lucas and Sofia. The family would like to thank the staff at UMC ER/CCU and Hospice of El Paso. Grampa, hasta que nos volvamos a ver…




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
