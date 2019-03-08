Services
Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Mendoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Mendoza Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oscar Mendoza Jr. Obituary
Oscar Mendoza Jr.

Las Vegas - Oscar Mendoza Jr., 51, passed away on February 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of the Catholic Church and will be profoundly missed by his two sons Jaime M. Mendoza and Oscar Mendoza III (Ruby), and granddaughter Faith Mendoza of El Paso, TX. Oscar is also survived by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Rosa Mendoza, his sisters Irene Barnhart, Edna Santana (Arturo), Ida Mendoza and Olga Mendoza, his nephew Andres and nieces Aralee and Dolores as well as extended family and friends in Las Vegas, NV, in El Paso, TX and in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico. A Burial Service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.