Las Vegas - Oscar Mendoza Jr., 51, passed away on February 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of the Catholic Church and will be profoundly missed by his two sons Jaime M. Mendoza and Oscar Mendoza III (Ruby), and granddaughter Faith Mendoza of El Paso, TX. Oscar is also survived by his parents, Oscar Sr. and Rosa Mendoza, his sisters Irene Barnhart, Edna Santana (Arturo), Ida Mendoza and Olga Mendoza, his nephew Andres and nieces Aralee and Dolores as well as extended family and friends in Las Vegas, NV, in El Paso, TX and in Cuidad Juarez, Mexico. A Burial Service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019