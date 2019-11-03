|
Oscar Salazar
El Paso - Oscar Salazar, 96, passed away peacefully in El Paso on October 29, 2019 after a brief illness.
Oscar was born in El Paso on December 19, 1922, oldest of four children. His proudest memories were of his service to his country in Epernay, France, during WWII.
Oscar is survived by daughter Sally De La Garza on El Paso, son Oscar Salazar of Tucson, granddaughters Layla Salazar-Palomino, Samantha Salazar, and Sarah Stayton, great granddaughter Maya De La Torre, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 from 5 to 9pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday November 07, 2019 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019