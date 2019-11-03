Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Salazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar Salazar Obituary
Oscar Salazar

El Paso - Oscar Salazar, 96, passed away peacefully in El Paso on October 29, 2019 after a brief illness.

Oscar was born in El Paso on December 19, 1922, oldest of four children. His proudest memories were of his service to his country in Epernay, France, during WWII.

Oscar is survived by daughter Sally De La Garza on El Paso, son Oscar Salazar of Tucson, granddaughters Layla Salazar-Palomino, Samantha Salazar, and Sarah Stayton, great granddaughter Maya De La Torre, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 06, 2019 from 5 to 9pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday November 07, 2019 at 10:30am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -