Oscar Silva



El Paso - It is with deep sadness that the family of Oscar Tomas Silva announces his peaceful passing on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 in his hometown of El Paso, TX. His final days were spent surrounded by family; he was 92 years old.



Mr. Silva is survived by his wife Yolanda, son Oscar G Silva from Albuquerque, NM his wife Rita, and sister Carolina Barron. He is preceded in death by his brother George, WWII casualty in Normandy, Ernestina, Estella, and son Thomas Silva and his surviving wife Melissa. Oscar will be lovingly remembered by his twelve grandchildren Randy, Oscar, Christina, Andy, Tomas, Sergio, Anthony, Thomas, Celine, Joseph, Marcus, and Amanda. Mr. Silva had 14 great-grandchildren.



Oscar proudly served in WWII, after completing his tour of duty, he became a mechanic in Civil Service. Oscar was a diligent man with a hard work ethic, his career spanning over 37 years. Through perseverance, Oscar moved from lead mechanic to eventually becoming the general manager of the motorpool division.



Oscar was an honorable man, straight forward, and had a keen sense of humor. He was well liked by everyone he encountered, a quiet man that always had the perfect one-liners that would leave a smile on any face. To say he was a good man would be an understatement, he was a great man, that cultivated love and put family above himself, always.



Pallbearers will be George Ramirez, Joe Ramirez, Randy Silva, Anthony Silva, Thomas Silva, and Noah Garcia.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 Carolina. Funeral service and burial will be on Wednesday, June 19 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 1050 N Clark. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary