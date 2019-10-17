Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cristo Rey Church
8011 Willamette Ave
View Map
Resources
Oscar "Coca" Torres Obituary
El Paso - Oscar Torres "Coca" as he was affectionately called by his family and friends passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was a devoted son, father, husband, brother and family man. Oscar was a graduate from El Paso High School in 1979 where he loved to play basketball and business owner of Classic Wood Floors. He was preceded by his father Raul P. Torres and survived by his loving mother Maria G. Torres and wife Mayra Bustamantes de Torres, daughter Isabel S. Whittam-husband Chester III, son Oscar Torres-wife Aileen, grandchildren Mia N. Castañeda, Chester Whittam IV, Oscar Junior Torres, Marco Torres, Francesca M. Torres, brothers Raul, Arturo, Gustavo, Kenny and Ricardo Torres, sisters Elva Alvarado, Margarita Zamudio, Raquel M. Torres and Alma Estrada. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 9-11:30 a.m. with Rosary at 10:00 am. at San Jose Funeral Home-East "A" on 10950 Pellicano Dr. Following, Mass at 12 pm. at Cristo Rey Church on 8011 Willamette Ave
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
