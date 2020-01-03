|
|
Oscar U. Hernandez
El Paso - Oscar U. Hernandez
July 18, 1937 - January 1, 2020
Oscar U. Hernandez, 82, life-long resident of El Paso, Texas entered the doors of heaven to join his son (Carlos), daughter (Patricia), father (Alfonso), and mother (Celia) on January 1, 2020. Oscar serviced his country with the United States Air Force, and Civil Service. He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Marta M. Hernandez; daughter Penelope H. Escarsega; sons Ulysses Hernandez, Manuel Enriquez, and Johnny Enriquez; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-9 pm with a rosary at 7 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020