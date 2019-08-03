Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemeter
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Darr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Vernon Darr


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar Vernon Darr

El Paso - Lt. Commander Oscar Vernon Darr

Oscar Vernon Darr was born in El Paso, Texas on March 15, 1918 to Oscar Darr Sr. and Elizabeth McCormick Darr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 30 years, Geraldine Rhodes Darr, sisters, Louise Darr Bullock, Mary Darr Anderson and Roy Darr. Oscar Darr attended San Jacento, Bailey, Morehead and El Paso High School and the College of Mines all in El Paso. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He served as an Engineer Officer on two U.S. Navy ships during WWII and participated in the Battles of Sicily and Bari in Italy. After the war he was the first Commanding Officer of the Organized Surface Division 8-81 of the U.S. Navy. He established and was a charter member of the Naval Reserves in El Paso, Texas. He was later employed by R.E. McKee General Contractor for approximately 10 years and then spent 25 years as a Civil Engineer at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Mr. Darr and his wife, Jean, are members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jean Darr, brother, A.J. Darr (Kitty), 4 children, Mary Darr Stockton (Jim) of Oregon, Martha Weeks (Gary) of Ft. Collins; Mike Darr of Austin, Texas and Anne Watson (Earl) of Krum, Texas, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive on Tuesday, August 06, 2019. Committal Service to follow at 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Paul's Methodist Food Pantry or the organization of your choice.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now