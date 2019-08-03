|
Oscar Vernon Darr was born in El Paso, Texas on March 15, 1918 to Oscar Darr Sr. and Elizabeth McCormick Darr. He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 30 years, Geraldine Rhodes Darr, sisters, Louise Darr Bullock, Mary Darr Anderson and Roy Darr. Oscar Darr attended San Jacento, Bailey, Morehead and El Paso High School and the College of Mines all in El Paso. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He served as an Engineer Officer on two U.S. Navy ships during WWII and participated in the Battles of Sicily and Bari in Italy. After the war he was the first Commanding Officer of the Organized Surface Division 8-81 of the U.S. Navy. He established and was a charter member of the Naval Reserves in El Paso, Texas. He was later employed by R.E. McKee General Contractor for approximately 10 years and then spent 25 years as a Civil Engineer at Ft. Bliss, Texas. He was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Mr. Darr and his wife, Jean, are members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jean Darr, brother, A.J. Darr (Kitty), 4 children, Mary Darr Stockton (Jim) of Oregon, Martha Weeks (Gary) of Ft. Collins; Mike Darr of Austin, Texas and Anne Watson (Earl) of Krum, Texas, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive on Tuesday, August 06, 2019. Committal Service to follow at 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Paul's Methodist Food Pantry or the organization of your choice.
