|
|
In loving memory of
Otilio (Tilo) Martinez, Sr., 89, December 13, 1929 - February 23, 2019
Devoted Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle, God Father and Friend.
Our dear Father passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved Wife, Sons, Daughters and Grandchildren by his side.
Born in El Paso on December 13, 1929, he grew up in Smelter Town and served honorably in the U.S Army during the Korean War, becoming an Atomic Bomb Veteran. He retired from ASARCO after 42 years of employment.
He is survived by his loving Wife of 64 years Maria Antonieta Martinez, Daughters: Graciela, Arcelia, Christina (Arturo) and Sons: Ernesto (Irma), Ricardo (Lorraine), Gilberto (Patti), Mario (fiancée-Monica), Otilio (Tilo), Jr. (Michelle) and is preceded in death by our Angel in Heaven, Beatriz (Bea) also Brothers Fernando Martinez and Florencio Martinez Jr. He was blessed with 18 grandkids and 21 great-grandchildren. For all of us, he was our Hero and our Rock and we will cherish eternally the memory of his guitar serenatas, his captivating stories and hilarious jokes.
The immediate family would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for all the love and support received from Family and many friends. He will forever be in our Hearts.
Visitation to be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (408 Park Street) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass to be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:00 AM; concluding the service the procession will continue for interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley (4900 McNutt Road) with Military Honors. For information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 27, 2019