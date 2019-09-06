|
|
Owen Richard Free
El Paso - Owen Richard Free, a long-time resident of El Paso and of Chaparral New Mexico, passed away on August 20, 2019. He would have been 90 years old in December. He was preceded by his mother, Julia Free, his father, Owen L. Free, and his two sisters, Dorothy Jean Free and Joan Murphy. He is survived by his two nephews, Gregory A. Murphy of Georgetown Texas and Richard L. Murphy of San Antonio Texas. A graveside memorial will be held on September 6 at 10am at the Restlawn Cemetery, 4848 Alps Drive.
Owen was employed in the Texaco oil refinery in El Paso from the late 1950s until his retirement. He also served in the US Army during the Korean war and was stationed at Ft. Hood. He was active in the Shiners lodge for many years. Owen will be remembered as a generous man and will be missed by all those who knew him.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 6, 2019