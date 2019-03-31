Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - PABLO CASTORENA entered into the hands of his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a loving brother and uncle and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served proudly as a Drill Instructor and retired with a rank of Gunnery Sergeant serving proudly with United States Marine Corp. After retirement he served as a volunteer for the VA. He is survived by his loving siblings; Esteban A. Castorena and Ester Lagesen and nephews and nieces. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Marine Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
