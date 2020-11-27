Pablo Macias PerezPablo Macias Perez was born on a beautiful Spring day in March in San Elizario, Texas to Julieta Macias Perez and Santos Perez.He was preceded in death by both his parents, daughter Carmen Perez-Humphreys and granddaughter Diana Liz Perez. He is survived by four children Luz (Lucy) Perez-Parks (Ron), Julia Perez-Bustamante (Angel), Alejandro Perez (Maria), and Pablo Perez Jr., twelve grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.His strong work ethic stood out early on in the Railroad at only fourteen years old, where they soon found out he was much too young and asked to leave.He began seeking construction jobs in the streets of El Paso and helping the workers. Later he found his passion in the art of plastering, where he mastered the exact mixture of lime, sand, cement and water that was needed to have the perfect plaster. My father learned his profession simply by watching.At only sixteen years of age he knew the true act of construction, thereby, working beautifully with plaster.His master work and experience offered great opportunities for large projects and great buildings in California, where he was highly requested for his unique skill for fifty years.R.I.P. Daddy, we all love you and miss your laughter, wit, and love. See you one day, we know you're in the presence of our Lord.A celebration of life for our father, Pablo will be announced at a later date following the pandemic.