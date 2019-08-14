|
Pablo Mendoza
El Paso - Pablo Mendoza
Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather. Pablo Mendoza, 86, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in his El Paso home after a prolonged battle with cancer. Pablo was born and lived most of his life in his beloved El Paso. He served in the Air Force and retired from ASARCO. He is survived by his wife. Consuelo Mendoza, his three children, Javier Mendoza, Jorge Mendoza and Patricia Mendoza Watson. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with Vigil at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at 11am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 14, 2019