Pamela Jane Schmidt, a former resident of El Paso's Sunset Heights and graduate of El Paso High School, Class of 1984, passed away in her home in Flower Mound, TX, on January 12. She was born in Carmichael, CA, in 1966, and her family moved to El Paso in the fall of 1975 after having lived in Germany for 5 years. She considered El Paso her home.
She is survived by three adult children, all of Nebraska-sons Jaxson (fiancé Cheyenne and their daughter Scarlett) and Zakary (wife Holly Lynn), and daughter Natasha. She also leaves behind her mother, Jean Young of Highland Village, TX; one sister, Norma Jeanne (husband Scott and one son); two brothers-William F. (wife Glenda and two daughters) of St. Joseph, IL, and Ted (wife Angela and two sons) of Champaign, IL.
She was preceded in death by her father, William F. Schmidt of Perry, MI, who passed on June 26, 1967, following a kidney transplant at the UC San Franciso's then-nascent transplant center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Tom Lea Park in El Paso at 11:30 A.M. March 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations to In Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue in her name are requested. Always an animal lover, this special facility was one of Pamela's favorite places to visit. Donations may be mailed to them at P.O. Box 968, Wylie, TX, 75098. In Sync rescues mistreated, abandoned, or displaced big cats and provides a safe, nurturing haven for these beautiful animals to heal and live out their lives to their fullest potential.
A special thanks from Pam's family to Pam's BFF Cissy Moreno Lara and her husband David Lara, and all the Avelardo Moreno family of El Paso for their love and support over the years. They welcomed Pam as an honorary member of their family and never once considered canceling her special membership. In particular we are grateful for their generosity of spirit at the end of Pam's life. We love you all.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019