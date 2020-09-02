Pamela WagenknechtEl Paso - Pamela Kay (Carsh) Wagenknecht passed away on Sunday, July 26th in El Paso, Texas after a brief struggle with an aggressive form of leukemia. Pam was born on April 28, 1947 in Humboldt, Nebraska to Thomas and Marie Carsh. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1965 and attended the University of Nebraska. She was married to Douglas Dean Wagenknecht on June 1, 1968 in Humboldt. The couple lived in Lincoln, Nebraska; Yankton,South Dakota; Columbus,Nebraska; and Norfolk,Nebraska before moving to El Paso, Texas in 1982. Pam worked as an executive assistant in banking institutions throughout her life and was working part time as a bookkeeper at a dear friend's business at the time of her death. She was an active member of the El Paso Assistance League, an avid fan of UTEP basketball, and worshiped at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who traveled to attend many performances by her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband - Doug, her parents -Tom Carsh and Marie Carsh Busboom, her step-father Arnol Busboom, her father in law and mother in law - Herbert and Mildred Wagenknecht, and her granddaughter - Shaynelle Hemphill. She is survived by her daughters and sons in law - Lishelle & Kelley Burmeister of Albuquerque, NM and Kristin and Charlie O'Donnell of San Antonio,TX; grandchildren - Hayleigh and Aaron Saavedra of Albuquerque, NM, Madison and Tyler Nelson of Fond Du Lac,WI, Aubrey Burmeister of Albuquerque, NM, and Zoe and Fiona O'Donnell of San Antonio, TX; great grand children - Mason and Brielle Saavedra and Jameson Nelson; sister and brother in law - Trudy and Allen Fankhauser of Humboldt, NE; nephews Matthew Fankhauser and Carson Simoes of Seattle, WA and Bryce and Tiffany Fankhauser of Alabama; niece Shannon and Charlie Baker of Anchorage, AL. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran church and the El Paso Assistance League.