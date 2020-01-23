Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
1755 N. Zaragosa Rd.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
1755 N. Zaragosa Rd.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pasual Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pasual And Carolina Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pasual And Carolina Garcia Obituary
Pasual and Carolina Garcia

El Paso - Together, Pascual and Carolina Garcia, went to be with the Lord on January 17th 2020. They loved each other so much not even death could separate them. Their family and friends will never forget them; they will forever remain a part of each of them. We will rejoice in knowing they are in no more pain and together, they are in the presence of the Lord. For all who knew them will mourn together as we will truly miss every memory shared with them.

Left to carry their legacy are their children, Gustavo, Caezar, Pascual, and Patricia; 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Visitation: Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm with prayer service at 3pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, Texas 79936.

Go fund me: garcia family memorial cost
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pasual's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -