Pasual and Carolina Garcia
El Paso - Together, Pascual and Carolina Garcia, went to be with the Lord on January 17th 2020. They loved each other so much not even death could separate them. Their family and friends will never forget them; they will forever remain a part of each of them. We will rejoice in knowing they are in no more pain and together, they are in the presence of the Lord. For all who knew them will mourn together as we will truly miss every memory shared with them.
Left to carry their legacy are their children, Gustavo, Caezar, Pascual, and Patricia; 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm with prayer service at 3pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd., El Paso, Texas 79936.
Go fund me: garcia family memorial cost
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020