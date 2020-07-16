Patricia A. MurrayEl Paso - Patricia Amelia Murray, 81, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John Murray, sibling Robert Schmidt, and parents Joseph and Helen Schmidt. Pat belonged to the NCO Wives' Club El Paso, Benavidez-Patterson 82nd Airbourne El Paso Division, VSC Board Member at El Paso State Supported Living Center where she previously worked for 20 years, she also belonged to the Red Hats, a Bunco group, Jolly Elders, the Cielo Vista Neighborhood Association and others. Survived by her siblings Marilyn Larson and Thomas Schmidt. Pat is also survived by her children; Shawn Murray, Keenan Murray, Kerry Murray; grandchildren: Wolfgang Paradox and Shaine Murray.Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79903. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions services will be limited.