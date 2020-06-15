Patricia Ann BellardEl Paso - Mrs. Patricia Ann Bellard, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer, went to be with her lord in Heaven on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1953. Mrs. Bellard was born in East Texas, but moved to El Paso, Texas in 1972 after her marriage. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Ercell Steele and sister, Dora Mae Kyle. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry Don Bellard; her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Terrance Brown; her daughter, Amanda Bellard; her brother and sister-in-law, Pearl and Nellie Steele; her brother, Darrel Wayne Steele and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bellard wished to not have any services. She will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.