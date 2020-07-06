Patricia Ann Colwell
El Paso - Our beloved wife and mother Patricia Ann Colwell was called home by our Lord Jesus, on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in El Paso, Tx on January 16, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Gertrude Snoddy. Soon after graduating from El Paso High, she was employed by the State National Bank, where she worked in bookkeeping for 12 years, until she met and married her husband, Bart. She was blessed with one son Michael. Later she went back to Community College and became a licensed Travel Agent. She was an avid Tap Dancer, starting in elementary school. She belonged to the Tap Dancers Group at the eastside Seniors Citizen Center, named The Rockeretts, who won many competitions around the city. They truly enjoyed entertaining various church groups, senior citizen homes, Fort Bliss and others. She loved to entertain at her home and was a consummate hostess.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 10:45am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the El Paso Alzheimer's Association
or to Hospice of El Paso.