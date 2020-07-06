1/1
Patricia Ann Colwell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Colwell

El Paso - Our beloved wife and mother Patricia Ann Colwell was called home by our Lord Jesus, on June 2, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in El Paso, Tx on January 16, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Gertrude Snoddy. Soon after graduating from El Paso High, she was employed by the State National Bank, where she worked in bookkeeping for 12 years, until she met and married her husband, Bart. She was blessed with one son Michael. Later she went back to Community College and became a licensed Travel Agent. She was an avid Tap Dancer, starting in elementary school. She belonged to the Tap Dancers Group at the eastside Seniors Citizen Center, named The Rockeretts, who won many competitions around the city. They truly enjoyed entertaining various church groups, senior citizen homes, Fort Bliss and others. She loved to entertain at her home and was a consummate hostess.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 10:45am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. A Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the El Paso Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of El Paso.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved