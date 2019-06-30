|
Patricia Ann Crawford
El Paso - Patricia Ann Crawford passed away in El Paso, Texas on June 27, 2019, following a brief but intense battle with pneumonia. Born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky on July 28, 1928, she was the only child of Menefee Custer Jewett and Muriel Raisbeck Jewett. Her childhood was spent in Fort Thomas. During World War II her father, a chemist and metallurgist, was transferred to Sidney, Ohio where Pat graduated from high school. She attended Vanderbilt University and was graduated from Ohio University with a bachelors degree in psychology. Indeed, that is how she met her future husband, William E. Crawford.
Pat and Bill married in 1952 and the family relocated to Texas in 1955, first to Houston and then San Antonio. As they would often comment, they got here as fast as they could. They were quite active in the community and members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Blessed with an angelic soprano voice, Pat was a valued member of the choir. She served as the president of the Panhellenic Association of San Antonio and was a member of the Women's Club of San Antonio. Pat and Bill were both duly commissioned as Kentucky Colonels, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In 1984, the couple returned to their beloved Kentucky.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband (1986), and two of their daughters, Mary Margaret "Peggy" Crawford Moran (1975) and Dora Crawford Votaw (2017). After Bill's death, Pat moved to El Paso, Texas where their youngest daughter resides with her family.
Pat was a woman of devout faith and at the end of her life, she told her family that she was not afraid to die because she knew where she was going. She asked that we not grieve for her because she had enjoyed a wonderful life, full of great adventures including her 90th birthday bash last year.
Pat is survived by their daughter, Ann Crawford McClure (David), grandsons Dr. Scott Crawford McClure (Laura) and Wayman R. Votaw, Jr. (Teresa), and granddaughters Kinsey McClure and Candace Votaw Vailes Campenni (Tom). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Luke McClure, Audrey McClure, Cary Vailes, Caitie Vailes, Anna Claire Votaw, Christian Votaw, and one great-great-grandchild, Jace Lee Barker.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Drive. Pat will be buried next to her husband in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
Published in El Paso Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019