Patricia Ann DeFrank-Orndorff
El Paso - Patricia A. De Frank-Orndorff passed away on November 11, 2019.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Pat was preceded in death by husbands Robert De Frank, Sr. and Charles Orndorff. She is survived by her son Robert De Frank, Jr. (Verda), and daughters Karen Liu (Melody) and Kimberly Mueller (Mark), grandson Tony Bolin, granddaughter Makenzie Liu and great-granddaughter Gina Bolin. Also survived by brother Barry Woods (Brenda), and sisters Linda Kuchta (Richard) and Wrintha Dobrick (Kenny) and of course, her constant companions Princess and Buffy.
Pat was born and raised in Trafford, PA. She moved to El Paso in 1959, when she married Robert. Pat was always involved in her children's lives. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother for Boy Scouts, and PTA president at Terrace Hills Elementary. Pat loved to bowl and was an active member in Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years. In recent years, she very much enjoyed the time she spent volunteering with the Assistance League, Lion's Club, the food pantry, her church, and other organizations. She will be greatly missed by her family and her wide network of friends, who were all very dear to her. Pat struggled with liver cancer for the past year. Her family wants to thank Dr. Maria Aloba and Dr. Arnold Saha, who worked miracles to get Pat cancer free. We thought that maybe Pat had beaten the odds, and would be around to brighten our lives for a little longer.
The family would like to invite her many friends to join them in a Celebration of her life at her home on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Inurnment will be held privately by family. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit the online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019