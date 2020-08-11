Patricia Ann MagawEl Paso - Patricia Ann Magaw died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan White Acres in El Paso, Texas, at 85 years of age. She was born May 13, 1935 in Arkansas, to George "Opie" Walker and Martha Jane (Fowler) Walker. Her family moved to El Paso when she was a child.Patricia's siblings included two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind a sister, two children, 2 grandchildren, 1 niece, and 3 nephews.Patricia was co-owner of the family business. She was whip-smart, kind, soft-spoken, and she had a great sense of humor. She loved music, and everyone knew that Willie Nelson was her favorite singer and songwriter. She had a lovely voice, and she sang with the Sweet Adelines.She will be missed.The photo of Patricia at age 20. She was a looker, and as smart and sweet as she was pretty.In consideration of the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Burial is at RestLawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps, El Paso Texas 79904. We encourage you to visit the website and use the "memories" button to leave some special memories of Patricia that you may have, using the following link: