1/1
Patricia Ann Magaw
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Magaw

El Paso - Patricia Ann Magaw died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan White Acres in El Paso, Texas, at 85 years of age. She was born May 13, 1935 in Arkansas, to George "Opie" Walker and Martha Jane (Fowler) Walker. Her family moved to El Paso when she was a child.

Patricia's siblings included two sisters and a brother. She leaves behind a sister, two children, 2 grandchildren, 1 niece, and 3 nephews.

Patricia was co-owner of the family business. She was whip-smart, kind, soft-spoken, and she had a great sense of humor. She loved music, and everyone knew that Willie Nelson was her favorite singer and songwriter. She had a lovely voice, and she sang with the Sweet Adelines.

She will be missed.

The photo of Patricia at age 20. She was a looker, and as smart and sweet as she was pretty.

In consideration of the pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Burial is at RestLawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps, El Paso Texas 79904. We encourage you to visit the website and use the "memories" button to leave some special memories of Patricia that you may have, using the following link:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-paso-tx/patricia-magaw-9300665






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
9157511287
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved