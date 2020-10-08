Patricia Ann ScottEl Paso - Patricia Ann (Russell) Scott, 89, was born February 2, 1931 in San Antonio, TX to Bryleen Rawlings and Bill Russell. She passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Solstice Rio Norte in El Paso, TX. Pat moved to El Paso as a child. She graduated from El Paso High School in 1949. As an adult Pat worked in banking for many years before retiring in 1987. Pat enjoyed doing many things during her lifetime including sewing, crocheting, and dancing. But her favorite of all was making friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Gene Scott, son Russell Strasser and grandson Wesley Roberts. Survivors include 3 daughters; Bobbie Jo Hernandez and husband Bert of El Paso, TX, Debbie Francione of Ft. Davis, TX and Karla Strasser of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Stepchildren; Glenn Scott and wife Judie of TN and Audrey Alderete and husband Bob of Chaparral, NM, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and many beloved friends and family. Graveside Service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.