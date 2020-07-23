Patricia Anne Kennedy Clark



Garland - Funeral services were held for Patricia Anne Kennedy Clark, 67, of Garland, Texas Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Hawkins, Texas. Pat passed away in Dallas, Texas Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church while living in El Paso.



After graduating from Eastwood High School Patricia followed in her Father and Grandfather's footsteps joining the workforce at El Paso Electric Co. where she worked as a Customer Service Representative for 43 years until her retirement in 2015. Between the three "Kennedys" they had over 100 years service at EPEC. After retirement she moved to Garland to be close to her daughter, son in law and her beloved grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents Franklin and Margaret Kennedy; her brother in law George Robert Brown, Sr. and nephew Frank Kennedy Jr.



She is survived by her daughter Shanan Mooney and her husband Lawrence and her grandchildren Layton and Adeline Mooney who lovingly referred to her as "GPat". Pat is also survived by her brother Frank Kennedy and his wife Carolyn and her sister Marleen Kennedy Brown as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat, "PC", will be missed by all who knew and loved her. And her special love for her family will be treasured always. Go with God sweet sister!



Our family is extremely grateful to the doctors and nurses at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in Dallas for their unending care and compasion shown to our sister Pat.



Services in Hawkins, Texas were entrusted to Croley Funeral Home. She was laid to rest in Paron Cemetery in Hawkins. The family will have a memorial mass and celebration of her life in El Paso at a later date for all to attend.









