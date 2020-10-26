1/1
Patricia Brown (Pat) Vasquez
Patricia (Pat) Brown Vasquez

Patricia (Pat) Brown Vasquez, age 62, passed away October 19th, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Born December 29th, 1957 in Ingelheim Germany and raised by Lawerance and Christa Brown.

With a career that spanned over 30+ years in retail and HR, volunteering at her children's school events and volunteering with Big Brothers and Sisters, she was beloved by all. She was a wonderful friend, a loving mother and a devoted wife. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Joel Vasquez and her five children, Billy Joel, Christiaan Patrick, Meagan Elise, Izayah Mikahail, and Paige Avianna.

Her memorial service will be held October 30th, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home in the Northeast 2:00pm-5:00pm. Due to the unfortunate circumstance of Covid-19 the first hour will be for family only.




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
