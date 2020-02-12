Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
El Paso - Patricia Keenan Handly passed away February 9, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on January 21, 1935 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of James and Dorothy Keenan.

She met Milton Handly in Albuquerque, New Mexico and they married in 1963. They moved to El Paso in 1972 and resided there for the remainder of their lives. Their favorite pastimes were reading, fishing and playing Bridge. She earned her Bridge Bronze Life Master status on the high seas in 2013. She was an accountant for Bock Rutherford where she worked until her retirement.

Those left to treasure her memory are her brother James (Jake) Keenan Jr. and wife Louella (nieces Jessica and Janice), son Brent Handly and wife Sleta (grandsons Ryan and Tyler), stepdaughter Christina Arnold (granddaughters Janelle and Vanessa), stepdaughter Cecily Handly (granddaughters Kaylan and Alissa), stepson Craig Handly (grandson Spencer) and three great-grandsons and six great-granddaughters.

The Handly family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 for visitation from 11: 00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 1:00 p.m. with eulogies to follow in the Chapel of Martin Funeral Home East. Graveside services will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the organization in her memory to continue to pay it forward to children and all those fighting cancer.

http://www.ntx.wish.org/donate
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
