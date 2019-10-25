|
|
Patricia Jasso Slaman
El Paso - Patricia Jasso Slaman lost her 2 year struggle with ovarian cancer on September 14th at the age of 59. She never feared leaving this life because of her unwavering faith in God, and in Jesus' words that He has a place prepared for those who love Him. Pattie loved spending time with family and friends - joking and making them laugh. She had a gift of being able to encourage and lift the spirits of all who were around her kind soul. She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible, and researching family history. Preceded in passing by father George Jasso. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Monte, son Richard Aaron Moreno (wife Jessica) mother Delia Jasso, brothers George, David and Michael, sisters Margaret Jasso, and Delia Scholz (Robert) grandchildren Briana, Christan, Ethan, Amber, Eileen, Brianna and Ellie, Niece Leslie Scholz, Nephews Jim Scholz and Charles Rodriquez. A heartfelt thanks to our faithful friends, Dr. Inez Sanchez, and Hospice of El Paso for the great love and compassion shown to Pattie and our family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Horizon Fellowship Church, 1401 Hawkins on Saturday, November 2nd at 5PM. Pastor Clift Barnes officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019