|
|
Patricia Katherine (Jensen) Purcell
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia, "Patti", Katherine (Jensen) Purcell announces her sudden passing on March 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Patti passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after suffering the effects of a massive heart attack. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of almost 50 years, James Purcell, her daughters Kim Ramey (husband, Don) of Dillon, CO and Debbie Purcell, and her two grandsons; Donovan and Mason Ramey. She will be welcomed into heaven by her precious daughter, Elizabeth, Bethie, Purcell. She is also survived by her mother, Katie Jensen and her sister, Carolyn Hull, of Lake City, CO. She leaves behind a lifetime of friends and loved ones.
Patti was a kindhearted person who lived life to the fullest. After graduating from Austin High School in 1962 she married the love of her life, Jim, on May 19, 1970. She received both a Bachelor's (1979) and Master's of Education (1986) from UTEP. She had a wonderful career in education as a Reading Specialist, Test Coordinator, and educator working at schools throughout the Socorro ISD, Our Lady of Assumption, and most recently at St. Clements Parish School from which she retired in 2015 and continues on as a prized and cherished substitute. She was extremely active in the El Paso community offering years of leadership and services to Special Olympics, Gigi's Playhouse El Paso, and the Women's Club of El Paso. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life Service this Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East; 1460 George Dieter Dr., El Paso, TX, 79936.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of the organizations that were close to Patti's heart: Special Olympics Texas, Area 19, PO Box 961906, El Paso, TX, 79996 or Gigi's Playhouse El Paso, 960 Chelsea St, El Paso, Tx, 79903.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020