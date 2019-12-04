|
|
Patricia Mowad
El Paso, TX - Patricia Mowad, age 91, of El Paso, Texas passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She is now with our lord. Patricia was born March 23, 1928, in Santa Rosa, NM to Francisco and Eugenia Martinez. Patricia is survived by; brother Jose B. "Bonnie" Martinez, sister-in-law Patricia Martinez, brother Dave Martinez and sister Tomasa Winsor. Patricia is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren to cherish her beloved memory. She was a mother, grandmother, wife, artist and business partner to husband James. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband James; son Richard Mowad and daughter Jean Winsor; parents Francisco and Eugenia Martinez, Sisters Rita Demel, Rosa Martinez, Brothers Juan, and Lewis Martinez.
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, December 12 at 10:00 am at Church of St. Clement at 810 N. Campbell at Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902 - In lieu of flowers please donate to Church of St. Clement.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019