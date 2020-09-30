Patricia Sue Smyth Matthews
El Paso, Texas - Patricia Sue Smyth Matthews, "Pat", 72, passed away September 25, 2020 nine days after her birthday. Born September 16, 1948 to Fred and Marge Smyth, she was the first of five children and the only girl.
Pat attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1972. She was a special woman who gave her whole self to others for so long. She was a Special Education teacher for nearly 40 years teaching predominantly in the Angleton Independent School District in Angleton, TX.
Pat was loved by many—she couldn't get out of Kroger in under two hours because little ones and their parents constantly approached her to talk as she shopped. After retiring in 2011, she moved to El Paso in 2013 to be closer to family, especially her father, Fred.
Pat was a great big sister—she and her brothers were notorious for rambunctious playing in the house. She was not shy and would join in and compete against the boys in sports including baseball and football. Pat enjoyed card games, going to movies and spending time at her family's cabin in Colorado.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Matthews Kirk (Justin) of Indianapolis, IN as well as her four brothers Scott (Audrey) of Schulenburg, TX, Mike (Kathy) of Katy, TX, Frank (Ellen) of El Paso, TX, and Bob (Angela) of Ashdown, AR. She has four nieces and one nephew and also has seven grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her father Fred, in 2017 and her mother Marge, in 2003.
A special thanks to her long-time friend Archie Milam for his continued support and encouragement and to her dedicated caregivers at Golden Park.
Due to the COVID restrictions a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral Services arranged by Funeraria del Angel Central (Martin Central), 3839 Montana Ave. In lieu of flowers, please considering donating in Pat's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Antonito, CO or the American Diabetes Association
.