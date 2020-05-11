Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
401 S. Zaragoza Rd.
View Map
Patricio Provencio Obituary
Patricio Provencio

El Paso - Our cherished father Patricio Provencio entered his Heavenly Father's embrace on May 7, 2020, reuniting with the love of his life Maria Elena, and his pride and joy, son Jesus Alonzo. Born on April 17, 1928, Patricio was one of six siblings, who at the age of 14, took over his father's ranch after his death. It was then that he learned the value of hard work, integrity, and honesty. After meeting his future wife, he discovered the value of persistence, courting Maria Elena for six years. They married and spent the next 60 years devoted to one another and their family.

Maria Elena loved that her "Honeyito" was a man with integrity, loving, caring, and a hard worker, characteristics he passed on to their three children. He also taught each of them to treat their car like a person. For food, give it gas and change the oil. For shoes, buy it tires. And he stressed to always keep it clean because it showed the character of the person driving it.

Patricio retired from the Southern Union Gas Company after 27 years, then focused on his favorite pastime - gardening. At the age of 82, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, which he bravely fought until the end, with the loving support of his daughters Sandra E. Majma (Mohammed Majma) and Griselda P. Oaxaca. They are left to carry on the family's legacy, as well as Patricio's grandchildren Lizeth (Leo), Vanessa (Mike), Raphael, Teyali (Juan Carlos), Alonzo, and Anais (Ahmed); and great grandchildren Julian, Renata, Leonardo, Juan Carlitos, Emiliano, Patricio, and Vida Elena.

The viewing will be from 5p.m. - 8p.m., followed by a Blessing at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 15th at Del Angel Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana. Saturday, May 16th at 10a.m. burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd.
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020
